Spooktacular Crafts for Halloween

RICHMOND, VA - Halloween is October 31st and now is the time to get your decorations ready. Local sewing expert, Helen Teague made her debut on our LIVE show and showed Bill and Greg how easy it is to sew a few decorative creations. Helen Teague offers classes at the Laughing Llama. For all the details visitwww.laughingllamastudio.com
