Spirit of the Heart "Health and Education" Fair

Health and Education Fair, Saturday, October 28, 11 am – 4 pm at the Greater Richmond Convention Center, Exhibit Hall B, 403 North 3rd Street, Richmond. Free admission.

Sponsored by the Association of Black Cardiologists, with Celebrity and Stroke Survivor Rodney Perry with a personal insight into his journey. Association of Black Cardiologists Inc. (ABC) will host a three-day Spirit of The Heart Health and Education Tour in Richmond, hosted by Richmond cardiologist Phillip Duncan, MD and other health, community, church organizations in the city of Richmond. ABC’s mission is to raise awareness and empower communities with education and resources on cardiovascular disease prevention and treatment; especially in disproportionately minority communities. The fair offers free health screenings, health presentations/demos, community resources (exhibitors), a giant inflatable heart tour, a terrain ambulance, a Kids Zone, food, fitness and interactive fun.

The Association of Black Cardiologists (ABC), founded in 1974, has taken a leadership role in promoting the prevention and treatment of cardiovascular disease including stroke in African-Americans and other minorities and achieving health equity for all through the elimination of disparities in all people of color. For more information on the Association of Black Cardiologists, visit http://abcardio.org/.