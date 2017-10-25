Police looking for suspects after shots fired in Henrico’s East End

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – Police are looking for two suspects after shots were fired in Henrico’s East End Tuesday night.

Investigators said around 8:45 p.m. they were called to the Lakefield Mews apartment complex for shots fired. Sources say multiple calls were made to the 911 center regarding the gunshots.

Police say an officer in the area responded to the scene and reportedly witnessed two suspects go into the woods and saw a muzzle flash as the suspects fled.

Officers set a perimeter to try to contain the scene. K-9 units and a plane were used to track the suspects, but they were able to escape, according to police.

The search has since been called off for the night.

Crime Insider sources say multiple shell casings were found at the scene.

There are no reports of any injuries involving the shots fired.

Anyone with information was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.