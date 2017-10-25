Having Fun in the Kitchen with “Big Herm”

Posted 11:25 am, October 25, 2017, by

RICHMOND, VA – October celebrates National Taco Day.  Fan favorite "Big Herm" Baskerville, Owner of Big Herm's Kitchen, took us back to the border a second time as we re-aired his delicious  Rolled Shrimp tacos package!  Big Herm's Kitchen is located at 315 N. 2nd St. in Richmond.  For more information you can visithttp://www.bighermskitchen.com

 

BIG HERM’S ROLLED SHRIMP TACOS

INGREDIENTS:

1 tablespoon corn oil

1/2 sweet onion, diced

2 cloves garlic, chopped

2 jalapenos, finely diced

1 teaspoon cumin, toasted and ground

2 medium tomatoes, diced or one (15 ounce) can diced tomatoes

1 pound shrimp, peeled, deviened and cut into 1/2 inch pieces

salt and pepper to taste

1 handful cilantro, chopped

12 (4 inch diameter) corn tortillas

oil for frying

Directions

  1. Heat the oil in a pan over medium heat.
  2. Add the onions and saute until tender, about 5-7 minutes.
  3. Add the garlic, jalapenos and cumin and saute about a minute.
  4. Add the tomatoes and simmer until the sauce thickens, about 2-3 minutes.
  5. Add the shrimp and cook for 2-3 mins
  6. Remove from heat, season with salt and mix in the cilantro.
  7. Heat the oil in a pan to 350F/180C-375F/190C.
  8. Dip the tortillas in the oil two at a time until soft, about 10 seconds, and place them in a stack on paper towels.
  9. Place 3 tablespoons of the shrimp mixture on each tortilla tightly roll it up and skewer with a toothpick to keep sealed.
  10. Fry in the oil until golden brown on both sides, about 1 1/2 mins per side