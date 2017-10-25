Having Fun in the Kitchen with “Big Herm”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, VA – October celebrates National Taco Day. Fan favorite "Big Herm" Baskerville, Owner of Big Herm's Kitchen, took us back to the border a second time as we re-aired his delicious Rolled Shrimp tacos package! Big Herm's Kitchen is located at 315 N. 2nd St. in Richmond. For more information you can visithttp://www.bighermskitchen.com

BIG HERM’S ROLLED SHRIMP TACOS

INGREDIENTS:

1 tablespoon corn oil

1/2 sweet onion, diced

2 cloves garlic, chopped

2 jalapenos, finely diced

1 teaspoon cumin, toasted and ground

2 medium tomatoes, diced or one (15 ounce) can diced tomatoes

1 pound shrimp, peeled, deviened and cut into 1/2 inch pieces

salt and pepper to taste

1 handful cilantro, chopped

12 (4 inch diameter) corn tortillas

oil for frying

Directions