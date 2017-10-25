Having Fun in the Kitchen with “Big Herm”

RICHMOND, VA – October celebrates National Taco Day. Fan favorite "Big Herm" Baskerville, Owner of Big Herm's Kitchen, took us back to the border a second time as we re-aired his delicious Rolled Shrimp tacos package! Big Herm's Kitchen is located at 315 N. 2nd St. in Richmond. For more information you can visithttp://www.bighermskitchen.com
BIG HERM’S ROLLED SHRIMP TACOS
INGREDIENTS:
1 tablespoon corn oil
1/2 sweet onion, diced
2 cloves garlic, chopped
2 jalapenos, finely diced
1 teaspoon cumin, toasted and ground
2 medium tomatoes, diced or one (15 ounce) can diced tomatoes
1 pound shrimp, peeled, deviened and cut into 1/2 inch pieces
salt and pepper to taste
1 handful cilantro, chopped
12 (4 inch diameter) corn tortillas
oil for frying
Directions
- Heat the oil in a pan over medium heat.
- Add the onions and saute until tender, about 5-7 minutes.
- Add the garlic, jalapenos and cumin and saute about a minute.
- Add the tomatoes and simmer until the sauce thickens, about 2-3 minutes.
- Add the shrimp and cook for 2-3 mins
- Remove from heat, season with salt and mix in the cilantro.
- Heat the oil in a pan to 350F/180C-375F/190C.
- Dip the tortillas in the oil two at a time until soft, about 10 seconds, and place them in a stack on paper towels.
- Place 3 tablespoons of the shrimp mixture on each tortilla tightly roll it up and skewer with a toothpick to keep sealed.
- Fry in the oil until golden brown on both sides, about 1 1/2 mins per side