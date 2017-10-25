New poll shows Gillespie with 8-point lead over Northam

HAMPTON, Va. – With less than two weeks until Election Day, a new poll from Hampton University shows Republican gubernatorial candidate Ed Gillespie with an eight-point lead over his Democratic rival Ralph Northam.

Gillespie had the support of 41-percent of likely voters while Northam had 33-percent. However, the survey found that 27-percent of those surveyed remain undecided.

Some recent polls have shown Northam with a lead. In fact, last week’s Fox News poll gave the lieutenant governor an 8-point lead over Gillespie.

Respondents said that economic and job growth as well as health care are the most pressing issues for the next governor.

Working to improve the economy and create jobs — 34%

Education — 18%

Gun control — 9%

Health care — 23%

Improving transportation infrastructure such as bridges, tunnels, and road surfaces — 13%

Don’t Know/Refused — 3%

Those surveyed gave Gov. Terry McAuliffe a 52-percent approval rating while 38-percent said they disapproved.

However, the respondents did not give such an endorsement to President Donald Trump. In fact, 56-percent of those polled said they disapproved of the job he was doing as president as opposed to 39-percent who supported the president.

The survey, which was conducted between Oct. 18 – 22 from a random sampling of 400 landline and 350 cell phones, polled 750 registered Virginia voters who said they were likely to vote in the race. It has a margin of error of +/- 4.2%

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 7.