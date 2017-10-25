Ex-Virginia delegate Frank Hargrove’s beloved dog vanishes from Ashland Berry Farm

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — The Hanover Sheriff’s Office has joined the chorus of social media voices pleading for help finding former Virginia Delegate Frank Hargrove’s yellow Lab Luke.

The five-year-old dog was last seen Saturday, October 21 at about 2 p.m. near Ashland Berry Farm on Old Ridge Road.

“Employees at the Ashland Berry Farm stated they observed the yellow Lab get into an occupied vehicle, possibly a blue Scion, with a possible partial license plate ‘MANGO,'” a Hanovr Sheriff’s spokesperson said.

Hargrove, 90, served in the Virginia General Assembly from 1982 to 2010. He lives on property near the farm.

With his longtime connection to his community, Hargrove’s story has been shared on social media every since Luke disappeared.

“I kind of feel optimistic,” his daughter Dale Hargrove Alderman said. “We’ve had lots of help from the community. We are very appreciative.”

Hargrove Alderman called Luke her dad’s “beloved dog.”

“All we want is the dog back,” she said.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140.