How much school start times change will cost Chesterfield

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Sschool leaders have calculated how much new school start times next year will cost Chesterfield County Public Schools.

Beginning in 2018, all 11 high schools and the majority of elementary schools will see later start times, and classes will begin earlier for seven of the 12 middle schools.

Here are the new schedules:

7:35 a.m.-2:05 p.m.: Middle schools (with the exception of Tomahawk Creek Middle)

7:45 a.m.-2:15 p.m.: Bensley, Bon Air, Crenshaw, Clover Hill, Jacobs Road and Wells elementary schools

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m.: All high schools, Tomahawk Creek Middle and Alberta Smith, Chalkley, Grange Hall, Matoaca and Salem Church elementary schools

9:25 a.m.-3:55 p.m.: All remaining elementary schools

Changing school times, which have been a topic of conversation for over 20 years, will cost $4.1 million during the first year and create $1.9 million in annual expenses.

The changes align starting times for 11 high schools with research-based recommendations.