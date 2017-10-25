Crews work Richmond apartment blaze; infant dropped from window

RICHMOND, Va. — Firefighters battled a blaze that broke out at an apartment complex near Richmond’s Mosby Court neighborhood Wednesday evening.
Officials said crews were working a fire in the 1300 block of Coalter Street at the Oliver Crossings apartment complex about 6:40 p.m. in which initial reports indicated an infant was trapped in the building.
However, officials tweeted around 7 p.m. that the child had been safely dropped from a window. The baby was not injured.
There has been no word on what sparked the fire or how many people may have been displaced.
WTVR CBS 6 News has crew headed to the scene.
