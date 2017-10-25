Crews work Richmond apartment blaze; infant dropped from window

RICHMOND, Va. — Firefighters battled a blaze that broke out at an apartment complex near Richmond’s Mosby Court neighborhood Wednesday evening.

Officials said crews were working a fire in the 1300 block of Coalter Street at the Oliver Crossings apartment complex about 6:40 p.m. in which initial reports indicated an infant was trapped in the building.

Working Fire-1300 Block of Coalter St. Heavy Fire Showing B1 has the command — Richmond Fire Dept (@RFDVA) October 25, 2017

The fire has been knocked down. Units starting to clear. Initial reports of infant trapped. The infant was dropped from a window unharmed — Richmond Fire Dept (@RFDVA) October 25, 2017

However, officials tweeted around 7 p.m. that the child had been safely dropped from a window. The baby was not injured.

There has been no word on what sparked the fire or how many people may have been displaced.

WTVR CBS 6 News has crew headed to the scene.

If you see breaking news, and can do so safely, shoot a photo or video and send it to CBS 6. You can also upload photos to our Facebook page or email pics@wtvr.com from your phone. This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.