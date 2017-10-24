Trent Cannon rushing towards VSU history

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ettrick, VA - When you think about the top running backs in the state, a few stand out but there is one that has created havoc during his time in the CIAA that has made not only opposing coaches take notice but NFL scouts as well.

"To be honest, I didn't picture myself where I am now," said Virginia State running back Trent Cannon. "I did know that all my hard work when I came to VSU, it would paid off eventually. My quarterback from last year (Tarian Ayers) told me, "keep doing what you been doing. Just keep having fun."

Trent Cannon has been breaking records since stepping on campus three years ago but it almost didn't happen at Virginia State.

"I originally went to Shepherd University. Committed there after high school."

After leaving Shepherd University (W.VA) in 2014, Cannon wanted to play closer to his home in Hampton and Latrell Scott, VSU's Head Coach from 2013-2014, was close to having him be a part of the Norfolk State family.

"You know if you transfer up a division, you have to sit out a year and lose a year. I wanted to ball. I didn't ball that much at Shepherd so I turned down the offer to come to NSU and came to VSU."

After having a meeting with then Trojan Head Coach Byron Thweatt in 2015, they decided to take a chance on Cannon, as a walk-on with no guarantee to make the team.

"These guys, they were kind of hard on me. Like you got to prove yourself, you got to prove yourself. So I already knew that I was going to have to prove myself."

With two games left in the regular season, Cannon is just 68 yards from breaking Virginia State's all time rushing record. A mark that has stood for almost 40 years.

"It would mean a lot to have the rushing record," said Cannon. "To have my name in the books to make history and showing that all that hard work eventually paid off."

"I don't think it could have happen to a better guy," said Virginia State Head Football Coach Reggie Barlow. "The success he's having right now. Very humble guy, loves football, works hard and on top of that, he's going to be graduating in the Spring."

"I've been in coaching now for 10 years as a Head Coach" said Barlow. "Coached Isaiah Crowell, (running back for the Cleveland Browns) who was the number one running back in the nation when he came out from Alabama State, Trent has type of ability"