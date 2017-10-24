Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - Richard Bland College of William & Mary is home to the oldest and largest pecan groves in Virginia with nearly 1,000 pecan trees on the grounds. College Representative Jamie Camp fills us in on the 2nd Annual Pecan Festival happening this Saturday October 28th and Sunday October 29th from 10am to 5pm. The two-day family-friendly pecan festival will feature an assortment of things to try with various pecan foods and even pecan beer. Our very own Nikki-Dee Ray will be there to MC a pet costume contest. All proceeds will help maintain the grove and help with student success. For more information you can visit https://www.rbc.edu/pecan-festival/

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY PETERSBURG AREA REGIONAL TOURISM}