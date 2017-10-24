Taco Bell testing ‘Kit-Kat Chocoladilla’ quesadilla on select menus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- In its latest food mashup, Taco Bell is throwing Kit-Kats in a tortilla to make the "Chocoladilla."

The best part? It's only $1.

The Chocoladilla joins a family of Taco Bell food mashups including the Doritos Locos Taco, Cheetos Quesadilla, and the Naked Chicken Chalupa.

The Chocoladilla includes melted chocolate and pieces of Kit Kat (or Twix at some locations) stuffed inside a flour tortilla and grilled. The restaurant chain is reportedly serving the dessert at several Wisconsin locations.

Taco Bell offers a similar chocolate quesadilla called the "Chocodilla" in several countries abroad.