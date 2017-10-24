Shaynefully Delicious Apple Brandy Pudding

RICHMOND, Va. – Shayne Rogers is back with another delicious fall desert featuring fresh apples in a cider brandy sauce. For more delicious recipes and ideas you can visit https://www.facebook.com/ShaynefullyDelicious

Apple Brandy Pudding

1 c apple cider

2 c peeled, chopped apples (Gala or Granny Smith)

1 ¾ c sugar, divided

2 T Calvados Apple Brandy

1 stick butter, melted

1 egg

1.5 t vanilla

1.5 c AP Flour

1.5 t baking powder

¼ t salt

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Warm the cider, apples, Calvados and ¾ c sugar over medium heat while you make the batter. Stir it occasionally until the sugar dissolves. To make the batter, stir together 1 c sugar and the melted butter. Add egg and vanilla, mix until well combined. Stir together flour, baking powder and salt. Add the dry ingredients to the butter and sugar, mix well. Spread the batter in a 2qt baking dish and smooth the top a bit. Spoon the apples over the batter with a slotted spoon and finish by pouring the remaining liquid over the top slowly. You may not be able to use all of the liquid. Place in the oven at 350 degrees with a baking sheet underneath to catch and liquid that bubbles over. Bake for 45 minutes to an hour. The center will still be very moist, but firm. Let cool for 15 minutes. Enjoy!