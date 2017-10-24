× Investigators issue ‘Shop with a Cop’ scam warning

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — The Hanover Sheriff’s Office is reporting a scam working its way around the county.

“An unknown person(s) is contacting unsuspecting citizens claiming to be a representative with the Hanover County Fraternal Order of Police. The unknown person is claiming they are raising money for a ‘Shop with a Cop’ event,” Hanover County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Sgt. James Cooper said. “Multiple citizens have received this call. Furthermore, the unknown person(s) is indicating that if the citizen wishes to donate money, a ‘retired officer’ will meet them in person.”

The Sheriff’s Office contacted the Fraternal Order of Police who indicated it was not currently conducting a fundraiser.

“This is a SCAM,” Cooper said. “Also as a reminder, the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office will never contact a citizen soliciting funds.”

Cooper said criminals prey on unsuspecting citizens and “attempt to legitimize their call by saying they are with a reputable organization and even spoof county telephone numbers. If you ever have any question as to the identity of a caller representing themselves as an employee of the Sheriff’s Office or any other reputable organization, please contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office immediately.”

Victims were asked to call the Hanover Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140.