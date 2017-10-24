× 1 person killed on I-295

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — One person was killed following a crash on Interstate 295.

“Virginia State Police responded to a traffic crash in the northbound lanes of I-295 at the 34 mile marker in Henrico County. There is one confirmed fatality,” a Virginia State Police spokesperson said. “A second person was transported to VCU Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries.”

State Police were not yet able to confirm details about the crash, the spokesperson added.

Tuesday’s crash was reported at about 6:37 a.m.

Lanes, which had been closed for some time during the initial crash investigation, have since reopened.

This is a developing story.