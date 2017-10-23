Unsuspecting customer surprised with free Halloween costume

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — With Halloween about a week away, CBS 6 is getting in the Halloween spirit.

Reporter Laura French went to a Henrico Halloween store where she surprised an unsuspecting customer in the latest edition of CBS 6 Gives.

French, with the help of Union Bank and Trust, surprised a woman waiting in line to buy her costume.

“We are with Channel 6 and we do a segment called 6 Gives and we would like to buy that or you,” asked French.

“Oh my God, thank you so much!” she said.

“The only thing that we ask is that you pay it forward at some point,” said French.

