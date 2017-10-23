Car Pool murder suspect wanted in Henrico

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Police released a new photo of the man wanted for a weekend murder at a Car Pool car wash in Henrico's West End.

Tony Shiquan Felton, 26, is wanted for Conspiracy to Commit Murder, Malicious Wounding, and Use of a Firearm in commission of a Felony.

Felton, according to police, shot and killed 28-year-old Kevin L. Barnes outside the car wash Saturday at about 5:30 p.m.

A second person struck by gunfire -- identified by family as Barnes' teenage cousin -- survived the shooting.

"Detectives continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding this incident and have identified all subjects involved," a Henrico Police spokesperson said Monday.

Barnes, who previously attended Henrico High School according to his Facebook page, was remembered as a funny, hardworking man who loved his family.

The shooting happened at 5514 W Broad Street, near Libbie Avenue, in Henrico.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word “ITip” followed by their tip.