The Annual Central Virginia Celtic Festival and Highland Games

RICHMOND, Va. – A Richmond favorite, the ‘Central Virginia Celtic Festival and Highland Games’ is happening this Saturday, October 28th and Sunday, October 29th at the Richmond Raceway Complex. Festival Organizers Amanda Marable and Stokes McCune visit to chat about the fun filled events taking place this weekend. Bagpiping, Highland and Irish dance, Rugby and Hurling are just some of the heritage events you can expect to see. You can also enjoy authentic Scotch-Irish food, drinks, music and goods. Proceeds benefit local charities, such as The Cullather Brain Tumor Center, Richmond Raceway Cause, Cancer Link, and St. Patrick’s Church. For more information you can visit http://vacelticfestival.com/

