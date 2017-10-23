Suspect wanted for shooting VSU student arrested: Crime Insider

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – A Petersburg man is behind bars after police made an arrest in connection to a shooting on the campus of Virginia State University last week, Crime Insider sources tell CBS 6.

Those sources said the suspect was picked up around 6 p.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Young Road.

Sources say Petersburg and Chesterfield Police made a joint arrest of the suspect seen on surveillance from VSU's campus. Those sources say we will learn more about the VSU arrest in the days to come.

The shooting late last Thursday night sent a VSU student to VCU Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. It was the second shooting in 5 days on VSU's campus.

"There’s no indication that this incident is related to the previous incident," a Chesterfield Police spokesperson said.

Campus officials have since announced they will hire 10 more officers to patrol campus.

Other security measures include:

Collaborative patrols with the Chesterfield Police Department;

Additional lighting and security cameras,

Plain clothes (undercover) and K9 operations; and

Zero tolerance crime enforcement

Anyone with additional information was asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.