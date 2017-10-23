Slight risk for severe weather Monday into Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A system will eventually produce showers later Monday night into early Tuesday morning, and there may even be a few thunderstorms.

There is a “Slight Risk” for severe weather Monday night with gusty winds possible. Skies will clear Tuesday afternoon, with temperatures in the mid 70s.

While this will be a quick shot of rain, there is the potential for 1/2″ or more.

Another shot of cooler air will arrive behind the front for the second half of the week. Highs Wednesday and Thursday will be in the 60s, with overnight lows in the 40s.

Temperatures will rebound back to 70 degrees or higher Friday and Saturday afternoons.

Next weekend should start out dry, but it looks like it could quickly turn unsettled with some rain on Sunday.

