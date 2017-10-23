× Publix announces brand new Chesterfield location

CHESTERFIELD, Va. – On Monday, Publix Super Markets announced a new, 50,000 square foot store will be built in Chesterfield County.

The store will be part of a retail space known as Cosby Village, located at the northeast corner of Otterdale Road and Hull Street. The Publix is part of a new commercial development that will include an additional 17,700 feet of retail space. Harris Development Partners serves as the developer.

This will be the second Publix in Chesterfield, and the first Publix to be built from the ground-up within the county. An opening date has not been established for this location.

The first Chesterfield store opens on Nov. 4 at 7 a.m., at Harbour Point Shopping Center in Midlothian. The store will employ approximately 140 associates.

Publix currently operates six stores within greater Richmond, and still renovating several closed Martin’s grocery stores as they continue expansion across the region.

“We are so pleased that Publix has decided to build a new store in Chesterfield County,” said Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors Steve Elswick. “This will complement other store renovations in the area. The location at Cosby Village will bring high-quality products and services to western Hull Street Corridor residents.”