Police hope this video leads to an arrest after deadly shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Police released video of a man believed to be involved in a fatal Petersburg shooting. Five people were shot the night of September 17, 2017, outside Shortt's Grocery Store at the intersection of Harding Street and Mistletoe Street.

"Police have made arrest in connection with this incident, but are now asking for help from the public in identifying a male who was observed firing a weapon from the street corner," Petersburg Police Lt. Emanuel Chambliss said. "The male can be observed in video recovered wearing a black shirt with a design on it, possible green shorts or pants, white socks and black slip on shoes."

Delqukis Demon Ruffin, 34, died as a result of the shooting.

Detectives later arrested Danzel J'Quan Rives, 20, of North Dinwiddie, and charged him with four counts of attempted murder, aggravated malicious wounding, and use of a firearm in commission of a felony as well as one count of reckless handling of a firearm. Rives also sustained a gunshot wound and was initially believed to be a victim in the shooting, but was identified as one of the shooters following the investigation.

Anyone with additional information or who saw or heard anything in the area are asked to contact the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.