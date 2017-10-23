Mutt Strutt raises over $30K for pet cancer treatments

Friends remember dad killed in Car Pool shooting
Posted 12:00 am, October 23, 2017, by , Updated at 12:02AM, October 23, 2017

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – Hundreds of people and their pups turned out for the 7th annual Mutt Strutt awareness walk in Henrico County on Sunday.

The event was held at the 2SpeakDog training facility on Capehart Road.

It featured an interactive walk, vendors, food trucks and dock jumping for dogs who wanted to cool off.

The Mutt Strutt benefited FETCH a Cure, a non-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness about pet cancer in our community.

“FETCH a Cure is here to raise awareness and do education for pet cancer, but we also fund the treatment,” Emily Clanton with FETCH a Cure said.

CBS 6 Meteorologist Mike Goldberg was this year's emcee for the event, which raised more than $33,000 for the cause.

