× $8,230 cash, stolen gun found in Motel 6 microwave

GREENSVILLE COUNTY, Va. — Three people were arrested after guns, drugs, and cash were discovered inside a room at Motel 6, according to the Greensville County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators were called to the Motel 6 on Skippers Road in Emporia Monday after a guest reported a man with a gun was knocking on their motel room door.

“An investigation led to the locating of marijuana, baggies, digital scales, a stolen handgun and an additional weapon in a Motel 6 room,” a Greensville County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said. “Deputies also located $8230 in cash stored inside of a microwave with the weapons.”

The following people were arrested as a result of the investigation:

La’Keith Phipps Green was charged with Drunk In Public, Grand Larceny, and Possession of Ammunition by a Convicted Felon.

Ralph Elliott Rice, Jr. was charged with Possession of Marijuana, Possession of a Firearm as a Felon, and Possession of a Stolen Firearm

Whitney Monea Taper was charged with Possession of Marijuana.

This case is active and the investigation is ongoing.