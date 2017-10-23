Man accused of sexual assaulting 78-year-old neighbor: Crime Insider

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- The man accused of beating an elderly woman and then setting her Highland Springs home on fire is also accused of sexual assaulting her, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

Wendyll Troy Brownie, 39, was arraigned on an attempted murder charge Monday in Henrico County court.

Those sources also said that after allegedly setting the 78-year-old woman’s North New Avenue home on fire, he went to work like nothing happened.

On October 20, Henrico firefighters responded the house fire in Highland Springs. Inside the home, they found an elderly woman who appeared badly beaten.

Family friends said police told them someone had broken into the home and beat her up while looking for money. The intruder then set the house on fire.

Police arrested Brownie later that same night. Brownie lives next door to the victim.

Brownie will remain jailed without bond until his next court appearance on November 7.