'Make a Difference Day' 5K!

RICHMOND, Va. – Susan Frantz, Executive Director of The Pediatric Connection fills us in on the annual 5K walk/run happening Saturday, October 28th at 11am as part of the National Initiative, “Make A Difference Day”. The Pediatric Connection is a home health care company dedicated to assisting sick kids with complex medical needs receive the care and supplies needed to make home health care the most advanced care possible. This year funds raised will benefit Greater Richmond Fit4Kids, ChildSavers and Sportable. For more information or to register for the race please visit https://runsignup.com/Race/VA/Richmond/ForTheKids