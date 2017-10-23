Harry Potter returns to Carytown Cupcakes for two weeks

RICHMOND, Va. — Get your diet all sorted out because a two-week Harry Potter transfiguration of Carytown Cupcakes takes place Oct. 23 to Nov. 5.

That means the fantastic bakers who are solemnly up to no good have prepared 12 Harry Potter-themed cupcake flavors. The menu this year includes Sorting Hat (house colors inside), Golden Snitch (VG), Aunt Petunia’s Pudding, Butterbeer, Polyjuice Potion (GF), Gillyweed (GF), Pumpkin Pasties, Detention with Umbridge, Basilisk, Dementor’s Kiss, Treacle Tart and Dumbledore’s Favorite Sherbet Lemon (VG).

The shop is now a wizarding fantasy world, complete with decorations like floating candles, howlers, the Sorting Hat, potions, wands, dementors, the Mirror of Erised and a Whomping Willow.

General Manager Jessye Valerie closed the shop down early Sunday to decorate.

“This is the highlight of my year,” she said.

The bakery has hosted the magical event two other times.

“Every year it gets bigger,” Valerie said. “I love seeing return customers…seeing their reaction to the new stuff.”

Make sure to have your marauder’s map handy for snooping around the shop to find some of the many surprises hidden.

New this year is the Horcrux Hunt and the chance to help defeat “he-who-must-not-be-named.” Seven Horcruxes are hidden at participating Carytown stores: One Eyed Jacques, Chop Suey Books, Bbgb tales for kids, World of Mirth, Walkabout Outfitter, Bits and Pixels and Carytown Bicycle Company.

Find all of them and receive a small gift, and be entered to win a grand prize. You pick up your Horcrux hunt card from Carytown Cupackes.

It’s not a real wizard party without a mug of house-made, non-alcoholic Butterbeer. “It’s made of caramel and magic,” Valerie said.

There are other events scheduled as well. Harry Potter Trivia Night takes place Oct. 27. Three rounds of trivia begin at 7 p.m., with drink specials running all night. Signup is for teams of four or less and must be done online, in advance.

On Nov. 1, Hermione Granger will be reading from 5 to 7 p.m.

There will be three rounds of Harry Potter Bingo on Nov. 3, which also require registration online.

Every day is a chance to show off your best costumes for a chance to win a free dozen cupcakes.

Visit website for more details.

Hours

Monday -Thursday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m

Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m to 11 p.m.

Sunday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Special order pickup at 9 a.m.