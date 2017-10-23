Graffiti vandal wanted for vandalizing property in Carytown

RICHMOND, Va. – Richmond Police are searching for a man wanted for graffiti vandalizing commercial property in Carytown.

Police said on around 8:00 a.m. on October 18, officers responded to a vandalism call in the 3000 block of West Cary Street.

“A witness observed the suspect in the act of spray painting the word, ‘zeez VA’ on the wall of a business within the block. He demanded the suspect stop and leave the area,” said a police spokesperson.

The suspect asked why there was a problem since, “there is already graffiti on the property,” according to police.

The suspect is described as a white male, possibly in his early-to-mid 20s, with long brown hair, a brown beard and a stocky build.

He was seen wearing a light-colored baseball hat with a brown strap, a dark-colored sweatshirt, dark-colored pants, blue socks, red sneakers and a red and black backpack.

Investigators are asking citizens to please report when they see vandalism in the city.

Police are asking residents to:

Call 9-1-1 if you see any suspect in the process of vandalizing property;

Call (804) 646-5100 to file a report if you own a property that has already been tagged; or

Call 3-1-1 to submit a graffiti removal request.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Third Precinct Detective Hawkins Wortham at (804) 646-1940 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000, online at http://www.7801000.com or by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the keyword “ITip” followed by your tip.