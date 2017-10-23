× Child struck by vehicle in front of Highland Springs High

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – A child was hit by a vehicle while crossing a roadway in front of Highland Springs High School Monday afternoon.

Police said at 4:11 p.m. they received a call for a pedestrian hit on Nine Mile Road.

The child sustained non-life-threatening injuries including abrasions and leg pains, according to police.

The driver of the vehicle has not been charged at this time, but the accident is still under investigation.

