Body of unidentified young boy found on Texas beach

GALVESTON, Texas– The Galveston Police Department has confirmed that the body of a young boy was found washed ashore Friday, according to KIAH.

A person walking along the sand around 5:30 p.m. noticed something in the surf near the 700 block of Seawall Blvd and discovered the body, police said. They immediately called 911.

The body appears to be of a young boy ranging from age 3 to 5 years old. The child is described as approximately 3 feet tall with a slender build, black hair and brown eyes.

"This is an extremely unusual case for Galveston Island, and the circumstances surrounding this death grow more and more suspicious as time goes on," Galveston police wrote on Facebook. "We are still waiting on the official Medical Examiner’s report from the autopsy; however, we will continue to treat this death as a homicide until we can unequivocally prove otherwise."

The young boy’s sketch photo is now available on the City of Galveston website and Galveston Police Department’s social media sites.

Anyone with updated information about this case can call please call 409-765-3776 or Crime Stoppers at 409-763-TIPS.

Investigators have not received any missing person reports for a toddler and have reached out to other agencies.