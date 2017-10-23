AMBER Alert issued for Chesterfield boy believed to be in ‘extreme danger’

Suspect wanted for shooting VSU student arrested
Posted 10:55 pm, October 23, 2017, by , Updated at 11:01PM, October 23, 2017

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing Chesterfield County boy who is believed to be in “extreme danger.”

Cayden Thomas Merchant, 3, was last seen at approximately 6:30 p.m., Monday, Oct. 23, at 9124 Germont Ave in North Chesterfield.

Cayden is described as a black male, 2 feet in height and weighs 29 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a white flannel button up shirt with orange and gray stripes.

Cayden Thomas Merchant and James Benjamin King

“The child is likely in the custody of James Benjamin King, 40, and riding in a red 2016 Hyundai Elantra with Virginia license plate XWS-1828,” said a police spokesperson.

Investigators believe King may be headed to Petersburg.

King is 5’1 and weighs 130 lbs. He is a black male with brown eyes and a short afro. King was last seen wearing a Dead Pool insignia t-shirt with light-colored blue jeans.

Anyone with information about the child, suspect &/or vehicle is asked to immediately call 911 or the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.