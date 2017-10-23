AMBER Alert issued for Chesterfield boy believed to be in ‘extreme danger’

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing Chesterfield County boy who is believed to be in “extreme danger.”

Cayden Thomas Merchant, 3, was last seen at approximately 6:30 p.m., Monday, Oct. 23, at 9124 Germont Ave in North Chesterfield.

Cayden is described as a black male, 2 feet in height and weighs 29 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a white flannel button up shirt with orange and gray stripes.

“The child is likely in the custody of James Benjamin King, 40, and riding in a red 2016 Hyundai Elantra with Virginia license plate XWS-1828,” said a police spokesperson.

Investigators believe King may be headed to Petersburg.

King is 5’1 and weighs 130 lbs. He is a black male with brown eyes and a short afro. King was last seen wearing a Dead Pool insignia t-shirt with light-colored blue jeans.

Anyone with information about the child, suspect &/or vehicle is asked to immediately call 911 or the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.