RICHMOND, Va. --

To the faithful and the fallen, Richmonders paid tribute to First Responders. Emergency Personnel who vow to serve and protect and those who have died in that service were honored. The Sacred Ceremony called The Blue Mass was held Saturday, October 21 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Church Hill North. Fire, Police, and EMS Members prayed in the pews with members of the community.

The First Responders were praised and honored for their willingness to risk their lives every day and received special recognition from Holy Rosary. This was the 2nd annual Blue Mass at Holy Rosary Catholic Church.