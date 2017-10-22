Police: 6-year-old boy shoots 3-year-old brother in head in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA — A three-year-old boy is hospitalized with critical injuries after police said he was shot by his six-year-old brother in Philadelphia Saturday.

The shooting happened just after 3 p.m. in the 3600 block of North 18th Street, WPVI reported.

Officials said the six-year-old somehow got hold of a gun at the home and shot his younger brother in a second-floor bedroom.

Police said another 12-year-old boy was with them, but that no adults were home at the time of the shooting.

The victim, who was struck in his forehead, was taken to Temple University and was in critical condition at last check.

Investigators are still trying to figure out how the kids got access to the gun.

The boys’ father, 36-year-old male Sirhaven Williams, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

However, police said the gun involved actually belonged another family member who lived at the home.

Marainda Stewart, who lives in the neighborhood, said she broke down when she heard news of the shooting.

“I’m feeling hurt and I’m feeling destroyed inside because we have to be more protective of our children, and the things we allow them to get involved with,” another neighbor, Helen Williams, said.