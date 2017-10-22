Dad killed in Car Pool shooting remembered as hardworking man who loved family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Family members said the man killed in a double shooting at a car wash in Henrico County Saturday night was a loving father and husband.

Officers responded to the Car Pool Car Wash in the 5500 block of West Broad Street for a shooting call just after 5:30 p.m.

Two people were shot. Officials said 28-year-old Kevin L. Barnes of Richmond died at the scene.

Family members told WTVR CBS 6 reporter Claudia Rupcich that Barnes was married and had two young kids. They said he was a funny, hardworking man who loved his family.

They said the other person shot was Barnes’ teenage cousin. Police said he was taken to VCU Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries.

Austin Price was leaving the Target at Libbie Place shopping center across the street from the car wash.

"It looks like the stuff you see in movies -- sirens going off and people standing up, kind of surveying the area. All of a sudden I see the yellow police tape, and a bunch of police cars, and I didn't know what to expect,” Price said.

Price said he had no idea he was looking at the scene of a homicide.

"I don't know what the motive was, but no matter what human life should not be lost like that,” Price said.

Henrico detectives are looking for 26-year-old Tony Shiquan Felton. Police described him as 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds.

Police said he is wanted for conspiracy to commit murder, malicious wounding and using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word “ITip” followed by their tip.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.