Dad killed in Car Pool shooting remembered as hardworking man who loved family

Posted 6:37 pm, October 22, 2017, by , Updated at 06:40PM, October 22, 2017

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Family members said the man killed in a double shooting at a car wash in Henrico County Saturday night was a loving father and husband.

Officers responded to the Car Pool Car Wash in the 5500 block of West Broad Street for a shooting call just after 5:30 p.m.

Two people were shot. Officials said 28-year-old Kevin L. Barnes of Richmond died at the scene.

Family members told WTVR CBS 6 reporter Claudia Rupcich that Barnes was married and had two young kids. They said he was a funny, hardworking man who loved his family.

Kevin L. Barnes

Kevin L. Barnes

They said the other person shot was Barnes’ teenage cousin. Police said he was taken to VCU Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries.

Austin Price was leaving the Target at Libbie Place shopping center across the street from the car wash.

"It looks like the stuff you see in movies -- sirens going off and people standing up, kind of surveying the area. All of a sudden I see the yellow police tape, and a bunch of police cars, and I didn't know what to expect,” Price said.

Price said he had no idea he was looking at the scene of a homicide.

"I don't know what the motive was, but no matter what human life should not be lost like that,” Price said.

Tony Shiquan Felton

Tony Shiquan Felton

Henrico detectives are looking for 26-year-old Tony Shiquan Felton. Police described him as 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds.

Police said he is wanted for conspiracy to commit murder, malicious wounding and using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word “ITip” followed by their tip.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.

