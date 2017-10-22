Hokies roll at home; UVA ends streak, Spiders fall to old coach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A busy Saturday of College and High School Football around the state saw one team become bowl eligible while another continues their record-breaking streak.

14th ranked Virginia Tech improved to 6-1 after they beat UNC 59-7. Greg Stroman had a 91 yard punt return for a touchdown while the defense scored twice in the win.

UVA's four game winning streak ended at their homecoming as Boston College handed them a 41-10 loss. The Cavs defense allowed over 510 yards of offense.

The Richmond Spiders had their two game winning streak snapped by former Spiders Head Coach Danny Rocco and Delaware 42-35 in double overtime. Richmond quarterback Kyle Lauletta had five total touchdowns in the loss.

JMU extended their winning streak to a CAA record 19 games after they beat William & Mary 46-14. The Dukes forced six turnovers that resulted in 33 JMU points.

Norfolk State beat the defending MEAC champs North Carolina Central 28-21. Former Highland Springs standout Juwan Carter threw a career high four touchdowns in the win.

Virginia Union suffered their first CIAA Northern Divisional loss at Bowie State 40-22. Darius Taylor threw two touchdowns in the defeat.

To the High School ranks, TJ beat J.R. Tucker in a shootout 44-41. The Vikings are now 5-3 on the season.

Patrick Henry beat Armstrong 58-12 in a game that was moved to Huguenot High School.

Trinity defeated Bishop O'Connell 35-21. Titans wide receiver Tink Boyd had nine catches for 202 yards and two touchdowns. Taylor Eggers threw for 321 yards and three touchdowns while Donovan Goode rushed for 163 yards and two scores.

Benedictine lost on Senior Day to Woodberry Forest 35-26. Cadets quarterback Jay Woolfork scored four touchdowns in the loss.