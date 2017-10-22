Flames from Colonial Heights house fire shoot 30 feet into air

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. -- Investigators are trying to figure out what caused a fire that heavily damaged a home in Colonial Heights Sunday evening.

Crews were called to a home in the 200 block of Ridge Road at 8:20 p.m.

WTVR CBS 6 senior reporter Wayne Covil captured video of the massive fire as the first fire crews arrived on the scene.

By that point the fire was already shooting through the roof and out several second-floor windows.

At one point, crews on the scene said that flames were spotted shooting 30 to 40 feet into the air.

The blaze took firefighters about 30 minutes to bring under control and extended a boat parked nearby.

Megan Young said she saw heavy fire when she called 911.

"I was pulling into home and turned around and saw there was a bunch of smoke and a bunch of fire,” Young said. “[I] called 911 and made sure everybody was out of the house and just made sure everybody was OK.”

Two people who were inside the home when the fire broke out made it out safely.

Chesterfield County firefighters provided additional help with the fire.