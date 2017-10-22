Restaurants participating in fall Richmond Restaurant Week 2017

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Restaurant Week (RRW) is back and this is the last time this year you have to take advantage of prix fixe meals at just over 30 local restaurants. The event runs from Oct. 23 – 29 and provides the opportunity to experience either a new or favorite restaurant while helping raise money to eliminate hunger.
Each meal you eat will cost $29.17.
For that amount, a diner chooses a three-course option for the price-fixed menu. The restaurants then donate $4.17 from each meal to FeedMore, the umbrella organization for the Central Virginia Food Bank and Meals on Wheels.
In 2016 the event raised over $119,262 and to datehas raised $591,679.
The event began 16 years ago when Acacia’s Aline Reitzer said she found herself inundated with donation requests. She modeled the event after similar ones in New York and other cities, added the charitable component.
“The Central Virginia Food Bank and Meals on Wheels were a natural partner from the beginning because their interest in food aligns closely with the restaurant industry,” according to organizers.
It is recommended that you make reservations for Restaurant Week as early as possible because let’s face it, Richmonders love eating and deals. However, please keep in mind not all restaurants accept reservations.
