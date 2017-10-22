Restaurants participating in fall Richmond Restaurant Week 2017

Suspect, victim ID’d in deadly Henrico car wash shooting
Posted 8:58 pm, October 22, 2017, by , Updated at 09:05PM, October 22, 2017

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Restaurant Week (RRW) is back and this is the last time this year you have to take advantage of prix fixe meals at just over 30 local restaurants. The event runs from Oct. 23 – 29 and provides the opportunity to experience either a new or favorite restaurant while helping raise money to eliminate hunger.

Each meal you eat will cost $29.17.

For that amount, a diner chooses a three-course option for the price-fixed menu. The restaurants then donate $4.17 from each meal to FeedMore, the umbrella organization for the Central Virginia Food Bank and Meals on Wheels.

In 2016 the event raised over $119,262 and to datehas raised $591,679.

The event began 16 years ago when Acacia’s Aline Reitzer said she found herself inundated with donation requests. She modeled the event after similar ones in New York and other cities, added the charitable component.

“The Central Virginia Food Bank and Meals on Wheels were a natural partner from the beginning because their interest in food aligns closely with the restaurant industry,”  according to organizers.

It is recommended that you make reservations for Restaurant Week as early as possible because let’s face it, Richmonders love eating and deals. However, please keep in mind not all restaurants accept reservations.

MENUS

Acacia
2601 West Cary Street, Richmond
(804) 562-0138
MENU

Amuse at VMFA
200 N. Boulevard, Richmond
(804) 340 -1580
MENU

Bacchus
2 N. Meadow Street, Richmond
(804) 355-9919
MENU

The Boathouse at Rocketts Landing
4708 E. Old Main Street
(804) 622-2628
MENU

Casa Barco
320 South 12th Street, Richmond
(804)775-2628
MENU

Chez Foushee (Tuesday through Saturday)
2 E. Grace Street, Richmond
(804) 648-3225
MENU

The Daily Carytown 
2934 W. Cary Street, Richmond
(804) 342-8990
MENU

The Daily at GreenGate
12201 W Broad Street, Henrico
(804) 360-3800
MENU 

East Coast Provisions
3411 West Cary Street, Richmond
(804) 353-3411
MENU

The Hard Shell Bellgrade
11400 W Huguenot Rd, Midlothian
(804) 464-1476
MENU 

The Hard Shell Downtown
1411 E. Cary Street, Richmond
(804) 643-2333
MENU 

Helen’s
2527 W Main St, Richmond
(804) 358-4370
MENU

Juleps
420 E. Grace Street, Richmond
(804) 377-3968
MENU

Kitchen on Cary
1331 E Cary St.,Richmond
(804) 643-1315
MENU

La Grotta
1218 East Cary Street, Richmond
(804) 644-2466
MENU

Laura Lee’s 
(804) 233-9672
MENU

Lehja
11800 West Broad street Suite 910, Richmond
(804) 364-1111
MENU

Little Saint
2901 Park Ave, Richmond
(804) 303-9772
MENU

Lulu’s 
21 N. 17th St, Richmond
(804) 343-9771
MENU

Maple & Pine
201 W Broad St, Richmond
(804) 340-6050
MENU

Max’s on Broad
305 Brook Road, Richmond
(804) 225 – 0400
MENU

Metzger’s
801 N. 23rd Street, Richmond
(804) 325 -3147
MENU

Millie’s
2603 E. Main Street
(804) 643-5512
MENU

Mosaic
6229-A River Road,River Road Shopping Center, Richmond
(804) 288-7482
MENU

Pearl Raw Bar
2229 W. Main Street, Richmond
(804) 353-2424
MENU

The Roosevelt 
(804) 658-1935
MENU 

Rowland’s Fine Dining
2132 W. Main St., Richmond
(804) 257-9885
MENU

Saison
23 W. Marshall St., Richmond
(804) 269-3689
MENU

Sam Miller’s
1210 East Cary Street, Richmond
804-644-5465
MENU

Southbound
3036 Stony Point Road, Richmond
(804) 918-5431
MENU

Lunch. Supper!
1213 Summit Avenue
(804) 353-0111
MENU

Tarrant’s Cafe
One West Broad Street, Richmond
(804) 225-0035
MENU

Tarrant’s West 
11129 Three Chopt Road, Richmond
(804) 205-9000
MENU