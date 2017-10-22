Restaurants participating in fall Richmond Restaurant Week 2017

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Restaurant Week (RRW) is back and this is the last time this year you have to take advantage of prix fixe meals at just over 30 local restaurants. The event runs from Oct. 23 – 29 and provides the opportunity to experience either a new or favorite restaurant while helping raise money to eliminate hunger.

Each meal you eat will cost $29.17.

For that amount, a diner chooses a three-course option for the price-fixed menu. The restaurants then donate $4.17 from each meal to FeedMore, the umbrella organization for the Central Virginia Food Bank and Meals on Wheels.

In 2016 the event raised over $119,262 and to datehas raised $591,679.

The event began 16 years ago when Acacia’s Aline Reitzer said she found herself inundated with donation requests. She modeled the event after similar ones in New York and other cities, added the charitable component.

“The Central Virginia Food Bank and Meals on Wheels were a natural partner from the beginning because their interest in food aligns closely with the restaurant industry,” according to organizers.

It is recommended that you make reservations for Restaurant Week as early as possible because let’s face it, Richmonders love eating and deals. However, please keep in mind not all restaurants accept reservations.

MENUS

Acacia

2601 West Cary Street, Richmond

(804) 562-0138

MENU

Amuse at VMFA

200 N. Boulevard, Richmond

(804) 340 -1580

MENU

Bacchus

2 N. Meadow Street, Richmond

(804) 355-9919

MENU

The Boathouse at Rocketts Landing

4708 E. Old Main Street

(804) 622-2628

MENU

Casa Barco

320 South 12th Street, Richmond

(804)775-2628

MENU

Chez Foushee (Tuesday through Saturday)

2 E. Grace Street, Richmond

(804) 648-3225

MENU

The Daily Carytown

2934 W. Cary Street, Richmond

(804) 342-8990

MENU

The Daily at GreenGate

12201 W Broad Street, Henrico

(804) 360-3800

MENU

East Coast Provisions

3411 West Cary Street, Richmond

(804) 353-3411

MENU

The Hard Shell Bellgrade

11400 W Huguenot Rd, Midlothian

(804) 464-1476

MENU

The Hard Shell Downtown

1411 E. Cary Street, Richmond

(804) 643-2333

MENU



Helen’s

2527 W Main St, Richmond

(804) 358-4370

MENU

Juleps

420 E. Grace Street, Richmond

(804) 377-3968

MENU

Kitchen on Cary

1331 E Cary St.,Richmond

(804) 643-1315

MENU

La Grotta

1218 East Cary Street, Richmond

(804) 644-2466

MENU

Laura Lee’s

(804) 233-9672

MENU

Lehja

11800 West Broad street Suite 910, Richmond

(804) 364-1111

MENU

Little Saint

2901 Park Ave, Richmond

(804) 303-9772

MENU

Lulu’s

21 N. 17th St, Richmond

(804) 343-9771

MENU

Maple & Pine

201 W Broad St, Richmond

(804) 340-6050

MENU

Max’s on Broad

305 Brook Road, Richmond

(804) 225 – 0400

MENU

Metzger’s

801 N. 23rd Street, Richmond

(804) 325 -3147

MENU

Millie’s

2603 E. Main Street

(804) 643-5512

MENU

Mosaic

6229-A River Road,River Road Shopping Center, Richmond

(804) 288-7482

MENU

Pearl Raw Bar

2229 W. Main Street, Richmond

(804) 353-2424

MENU

The Roosevelt

(804) 658-1935

MENU

Rowland’s Fine Dining

2132 W. Main St., Richmond

(804) 257-9885

MENU

Saison

23 W. Marshall St., Richmond

(804) 269-3689

MENU

Sam Miller’s

1210 East Cary Street, Richmond

804-644-5465

MENU

Southbound

3036 Stony Point Road, Richmond

(804) 918-5431

MENU

Lunch. Supper!

1213 Summit Avenue

(804) 353-0111

MENU

Tarrant’s Cafe

One West Broad Street, Richmond

(804) 225-0035

MENU

Tarrant’s West

11129 Three Chopt Road, Richmond

(804) 205-9000

MENU