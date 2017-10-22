Person wounded in Northside shooting

RICHMOND, Va. — One person was wounded in a shooting on Richmond’s Northside Sunday evening.

Police were called to the 600 block of East Gladstone Avenue before 6:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found one victim shot in the leg.

There has been no word on the victim’s condition.

No additional details were available at last check.

