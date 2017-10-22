Cool weather returns for part of this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Highs over the past ten days have been up and down. After cool weather early last week, temperatures have stayed fairly warm the past few days.

Our normal high for this point of October has now dropped into the upper 60s. Highs will remain in the upper 70s to around 80° through Monday. A strong cold front will pass on Tuesday, bringing back cooler weather Wednesday through Friday morning. Milder air will return for the end of the week.

Highs will be in the lower 70s early next weekend, but more cool air will follow to end the month.

As of now, the extended computer models do not show overwhelming evidence that we will see temperatures averaging out much above or below normal in November.

