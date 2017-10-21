Varina routs Lee-Davis 42-3

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mechanicsville, Va. - Operating at peak efficiency on both sides of the ball, the Varina Blue Devils shook off a tough loss last week to bounce back and rout Lee-Davis 42-3 in week 9.

The Blue Devils had seven different players carry the ball on offense and rushed for 257 total yards. Austin Howey led the way with 116 yards rushing, 90 on a second half TD run. Stephen Richardson and R.J. Coles each also scored once for Varina (6-2).

Lee-Davis (6-2) never got on track offensively or defensively. Zach Lass had 107 yard passing but the Confederates were held out of the end zone for just the second time this season.

Varina is on the road at Atlee in week 10 while Lee-Davis visits Henrico. Both teams are still well positioned for playoff spots in 5A.