Thomas Dale runs past Hopewell 41-6

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Over the years, Thomas Dale's strength is a strong running game with a dominating defense. Those two ingredients came through in a big way against Hopewell in a 41-6 win over the Blue Devils.

The Knights rushed for 381 yards with Collin Holmes and Elijah Burns each going over 100 yards; Holmes had 140 yards and a touchdown while Burns added 122 yards and two scores. Chris Tyree rushed for 43 yards and a touchdown in the first quarter before leaving the game with a thigh bruise.

Hopewell's offense could never get in a rhythm against the "Dark Zone" defense of Thomas Dale. The Blue Devils was held to just 82 yards of offense and limited Indiana commit Ronnie Walker to only 10 yards on 10 carries.