Scott’s Addition Pumpkin Festival offers something for everyone

RICHMOND, Va. – Folks packed the Boulevard in Richmond for the 2017 Scott's Addition Pumpkin Festival from noon until 6 p.m. Saturday.

Attendees enjoyed activities that included live music and a costume contest. There were also lots of food and drink choices, including seasonal favorites like pumpkin funnel cake and Hardywood’s rum pumpkin pilsner.

One festival-goer said the event had something for everyone.

“It's family friendly, there's stuff to do for all ages,” Alyson Mugore said. “And there's always something for somebody, whether it's cider, beer, wine. It's a good place to hang out."

Proceeds from the festival benefit Project Local, an organization that helps local charities.