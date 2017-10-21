Rife 2nd half TD pushes Godwin past Glen Allen 28-21

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Short Pump, Va. - Spencer Rife found Adam Ballard on a second half touchdown pass that broke a 21-21 tie with Glen Allen to give the Eagles a 28-21 win in week 9.

Rife completed only 4 passes, but two went for scores. Bryce Safferwich also ran for 100 yards and a touchdown.

Devin Flowers had 159 yards on the ground and two TDs for the Jaguars (2-6). The Eagles improve to 4-4 and started the night just over 1 point out of the 8th and final playoff position in 5A. They are on the road at Douglas Freeman next week.