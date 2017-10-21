Nice weekend, but rain isn’t far off

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- We've had a few shots of rain this month, but not all areas have received decent rainfall. Many days have been dry this October, and this follows a September that ended with rainfall 2.65" below normal.

We will stay dry through the weekend before a storm thickens the cloud cover on Monday. Some showers will be possible in western Virginia late in the day, but rain may not fall in the metro until midnight or beyond.

We will see periods of rain on Tuesday, especially in the morning through midday. Rain will taper off late in the day into the evening.

By the time the storm exits, over 1/2 inch of rain may accumulate in spots. Areas west of I-95 have the best chance of seeing closer to an inch of rain. Parts of the mountains could pick up over an inch of rain.

NOAA's drought monitor now has 77% of Virginia in "abnormally dry" status. This is up 12% from the prior week. About 4% of south-central Virginia is categorized as in a "moderate drought". These levels are based on rainfall deficits and area water levels.

The James River continues to run very low. Levels this weekend have been running around 3.5' at the Westham location and under one foot at Cartersville.

After Tuesday's rainfall, it looks like it will be dry Wednesday through at least Friday.

