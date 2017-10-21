Monacan outlasts L.C. Bird 37-22

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Smoketree, Va. - Korey Bridy wanted nothing more than to finally get a win over L.C. Bird in his final chance as a Monacan Chief.

The senior running back responded on Senior Night with 203 yards rushing and 4 touchdowns as the Chiefs knocked off the Skyhawks 37-22, their first win over Bird since 1998.

Fellow senior QB Syour Fludd added 105 yards passing and a score. The Chiefs (8-0) kept pace with Dinwiddie for the top spot in 4A with two games left to the regular season.

L.C. Bird (5-3) has now lost back to back games for the first time since 2005, and has suffered 3 regular season losses for the first time in 19 years.