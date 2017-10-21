× Henrico Police announce arrest in beating of elderly woman

HENRICO, Va. — A man is facing attempted murder charges in the beating of a 78-year-old woman.

Investigators announced the arrest of Wendel Troy Brownie Saturday Morning.

CBS 6 first told you firefighters responded to a home in the 100 block of North New Avenue around 5:30 am Friday Morning for reports of a structure fire.

Crews went inside and found a woman badly beaten, police have not released her name.

Paramedics took her to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Neighbors say it appears someone broke into the victim’s home in an attempt to rob her, but beat the woman, then set the house on fire.

We’re told the victim told a neighbor earlier this week that she’d caught a young man peeping into her home.

CBS 6 has learned the suspect lives on the same block as the victim, police are not releasing his photo at this time pending the investigation.