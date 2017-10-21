1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting at Henrico car wash: Crime Insider

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — One person was killed and another person was wounded at a car wash on Broad Street near Willow Lawn in Henrico County Saturday evening, according to Crime Insider sources.

Those sources said police were called to the Car Pool Car Wash in the 5500 block of West Broad Street near the Libbie Place shopping center just after 5:35 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

One person died at the scene and another victim was transported to VCU Medical Center, Crime Insider sources said.

No additional details were available at last check. WTVR CBS 6 News has a crew at the scene and is waiting for a call back from police.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or http://www.7801000.com. You can also submit tips to GUN250 about persons illegally possessing guns by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, then using keyword “GUN250” followed by your tip. Rewards up to $250. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.