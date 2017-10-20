× IED explodes in Williamsburg parking lot

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — An investigation is underway to determine who detonated an improvised explosive device (IED) in a Williamsburg parking lot.

The explosion was first reported as a vehicle fire at about 5 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of South Boundary Street and Francis Street, near Merchant’s Square.

“After units arrived, the cause of the explosion was confirmed as the detonation of an improvised explosive device. No one was injured during the device’s detonation,” a Williamsburg Police spokesperson said. “The section of Francis Street between S. Boundary Street and S. Henry Street will be closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic while the investigation is conducted.”

Witnesses can send news tips and photos here.

Newport News Police, Virginia State Police, the ATF, and FBI are assisting in the investigation, WTKR reported.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked call to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or Williamsburg Police at 757-220-2331.