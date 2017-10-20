× Weekend Events: Dominion Energy Charity Classic, Richmond Oktoberfest. Oystoberfest,

RICHMOND, Va. —

Dominion Energy Charity Classic, through Sunday, October 22 at The Country Club of Virginia, James River Course.

The Dominion Energy Charity Classic is the first of three PGA TOUR Champions season-ending playoff events to determine the annual Charles Schwab Cup Champion. The 2017 tournament runs through October 22 at The Country Club of Virginia, James River Course. A field of 72 professionals will compete for a share of the $2 million purse and a spot in the 54-player field the following week. All three rounds of the event will be broadcast on the Golf Channel and aired in more than 180 countries around the world (2:30-5:00 p.m. EDT Friday through Sunday.) The fan experience theme continues throughout the week and as part of its sponsorship, WestRock is providing complimentary admission for military personnel and their families to the Dominion Energy Charity Classic. All Active Duty, Military Veterans, Military Reserve, Military Retirees and National Guard members and their dependents will receive complimentary grounds admission. The Patriots’ Outpost is a dedicated hospitality venue with complimentary food and drinks for all military and their dependents. The Outpost is located on the 10th Green and Military ID is required for entry. For more information on the Dominion Energy Charity Classic tournament, fans can visit deccgolf.com or like the Dominion Energy Charity Classic on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/DECCGolf.

Richmond Oktoberfest! Friday, October 20, 6:00 – 11:00 PM and Saturday, October 21, 3:00 – 11:00 PM at the Old Dominion Building, Richmond International Raceway Complex, 600 E. Laburnum Avenue, Richmond.

The oldest and most authentic Oktoberfest celebration in Virginia invites you to be German for a night at the 49th Annual Richmond Oktoberfest! The Richmond festival is patterned after Munich’s world famous Oktoberfest, combining a great party with the preservation of German heritage. The Richmond Oktoberfest runs . Admission: $15; Seniors 65 & older and all military ID including active duty, National Guard and Reserve, $12; Advance purchase tickets $12; Children 15 & under FREE. Friday night only, Two College Students with ID for the price of one. Call (804) 342-0310 for more information or visit http://www.richmondoktoberfestinc.com/prices.shtml.

11th Annual OystoberFest, Saturday, October 21, 12 pm – 6 pm at St. Thomas’ Episcopal Church, 3602 Hawthorne Avenue, Richmond in Historic Ginter Park,

Oysters, Beer, Brats, Desserts, Wine, Bands and a Kids’ Zone. FREE TO ATTEND ($2 Donation suggested) Food, drinks, kids’ zone charged separately. All the events oyster shells will be collected by the Oyster Shell Recycling Program – run by the VCU Rice River Center. The shells will be used to help restore oyster bed habitats in Virginia waterways. Rice Rivers Center will be on hand to answers questions about their programs. We-Pay-You Bike Valet – Each bike earns the rider $2 in tickets. To Benefit St. Thomas’ Episcopal Church and its 40+ Outreach Ministries. OystoberFest is a Virginia Green event and it was honored with a 2015 and 2016 Virginia Green Travel Stars Awards! Details https://oystoberfest.com.

Saturday, October 21 12 pm – 5 pm

Black Love Fest at Second Baptist Church, 1400 Idlewood Avenue, Features soul music, food, fellowship and fun and the 171st Anniversary Homecoming and Ordination, Sunday, October 22, 10 am, 4 pm Ordination. For more information call 804-353-7682.

Saturday, October 21, 11 am, check in 10 am

Walk for Children with Apraxia of Speech, at Sports Center of Richmond, 1385 Overbrook Road. Apraxia is a sever neurological speech disorder that affects a child’s ability to clearly and correctly produce sounds, syllables and words. Register at casana.apraxia-kids.org/richmondwalk or contact Nicole Dealaney at RVAApraxia@yahoo.com.

Sunday, October 22, 9:30 am 4:00 pm, 212 West 6th Street, Richmond

Pink Ink Litas Ride is a motorcycle ride and gathering benefiting local tattoo artist Amy Black’s Pink Ink Fund hosted at Twisted Ales Craft Brewing. The Pink Ink Fund will raise money and solicit donations in order to offer financial assistance, education, and outreach to those in the community needing post mastectomy reconstructive, restorative, and recovery tattooing. http://pinkinkfund.org/ or www.facebook.com/pinkinklitas

The annual Shell Raiser’s Shindig, Sunday, October 22, 2-5 pm

on the boardwalk at Libbie Mill-Midtown, 4901 Libbie Mill East St, Henrico. The annual Shell Raisers Shindig generates a significant portion income for VCU’s VA Oyster Shell Recycling Program (VOSRP). Information and tickets can be found: http://shell-raisersshindig.weebly.com/. Tickets are $75 or $135 per couple, all-inclusive! Enjoy cooking from Chefs, Virginia wines and Virginia oysters. For details visit http://shell-raisersshindig.weebly.com/