‘Tis The Season of Giving

RICHMOND, Va. – The Chesterfield-Colonial Heights Christmas Mother Program is back to promote it’s 10th Annual Live and Silent Auction fundraiser. The 2017 Christmas Mother Jeanne Hensel fills us in on the non-profit program that works year round to ensure the less fortunate families in our community have enough food, clothing and children’s toys as we celebrate the Christmas season. CBS 6’s own Senior Reporter Wayne Covil will act as auctioneer for the event, which takes place Saturday, November 4th at 6pm at the Cultural Center of India located at 6641 Ironbridge Parkway in Chester. For more information you can visit http://cchchristmasmother.com/.