The Dominion Energy Charity Classic is happening now!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - The Dominion Energy Charity Classic golf tournament is happening at the James River Course at the Country Club of Virginia this October 19th through 22nd. This will be the first event of the Schwab Playoffs and will certainly attract fans as pro-golfers make their way to the River City. The event will also raise funds for many local charities, including Virginia Values Veterans and The Richmond Fisher House. For more information you can call 804-234-8840 or visit http://www.decgolf.com and https://www.facebook.com/DECCGolf/

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY DOMINION ENERGY CHARITY CLASSIC}​